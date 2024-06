Over 10 thousand athletes from 206 countries will be competing in 32 sports at the 2024 Summer Olympics Games in Paris. And so far team Bermuda has secured spots in sailing, rowing, swimming and triathlon … and could still qualify for track and field and archery before the deadline in 3 weeks time.

But for those of you who take part in sports that are not considered Olympic sports at this time, keep at it, because that could all change 4 years from now.

Julie Matthews-Borchardt tells us more.