BEST criticism not in line with reality – Roban

Criticism of this Government’s environmental record is not in line with reality, according to the Deputy Premier.

Walter Roban, also Home Affairs Minister, responded today to an article by Kim Smith, Executive Director of the Bermuda Environmental & Sustainability Taskforce.

Ms Smith levelled particular criticism at Ministerial discretion to veto the opinion of the Development Application Board with regard to planning permission. The Fairmont Southampton SDO was cited as an example.

Minister Roban addressed this at length in an interview with Gary Foster Skelton.