Government is playing “environmental smoke & mirrors” according to a campaigner – promoting one narrative overseas, but telling a different tale when it comes to local policy.

Some environmental protections are being “systematically removed”, suggests Kim Smith, director of BEST.

In a letter released to media, MS Smith criticises Ministerial discretion to override the Development Application Board with regard to planning permission.

She also takes aim at single-use plastics, recycling policy, and fisheries protections.

Earlier today, Ms Smith spoke to Gary Foster Skelton.

