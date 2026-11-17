Winners named at the fourth annual Wave of Opportunity competition hosted by BEDC and Global Atlantic

The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC), in collaboration with Global Atlantic, is proud to announce the conclusion of the 4th Annual Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition, held on Monday, November 16th, 2026, at the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club.

Held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week Bermuda, the event drew an audience of over 200 attendees, who gathered to cheer on nine finalists as they pitched their business ideas for a share of $125,000 in total funding.

“The creativity and determination of Bermuda’s entrepreneurs was on full display at this year’s competition,” said Tom Hulst, Executive Chairman of Global Atlantic, Bermuda. “We are proud to partner with BEDC to support these talented individuals as they turn their ideas into thriving businesses and contribute to Bermuda’s economic future. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

Nine finalists took the stage this year, three in the Young Adults category and six in the Main category, representing businesses from across a range of industries. Qian Dickinson, MC for the evening, kept the flow of the night entertaining and on track.

Young Adults Category Finalists:

Nala Carlington, The Daily Grind; Amon Simons, Sweet Saak Bakery; and Marcus Rewan, C.H.U.M (Circular Harvesting Using Matter).

Main Category Finalists:

Zakary Nzabalinda, Physio First: Rehab & Recovery; Camily Lovell, Strange Bird; Andrew Smith Jr., Island Fresh Laundry; Taj-Rae Outerbridge, TKO Locksmith; Mahtorrie Wilkinson, Provisions Homecare; and Zach Stecko, Harbourflow.

Each finalist had five minutes on stage to present their business idea and vision to a panel of judges, drawn from Global Atlantic and Bermuda’s business community, who assessed each pitch on innovation, feasibility, and potential for growth.

Judges for the 2026 competition included:

Young Adults Category Judges: Ondreyah Rochester, BEDC; Gavin Carter, Owner of Gavin’s Butter and Past Winner; Dallas Scott, Penrose Partners; Samantha Lubowa, Global Atlantic; and Numair Khan, Global Atlantic.

Main Category Judges: Greg Wilson, Owner of Food Forest and Past Winner; Tahkeesha Welch, Loan Portfolio Management Officer, BEDC; Cassy Blake, Global Atlantic; Connor Liu, Global Atlantic; and Pamela Alexander, Head of Corporate Citizenship, KKR.

After thoughtful deliberation, the judges selected the winners of the evening:

Tom Hulst; Erica Smith; Nala Carlington, The Daily Grind; Minister Jason Hayward

Young Adults Category Winner: Nala Carlington, The Daily Grind

Tom Hulst; Erica Smith; Zakary Nzabalinda, Physic First; Minister Jason Hayward

Tom Hulst; Erica Smith; Mahtorrie Wilkinson, Provisions Homecare; Minister Jason Hayward

Tom Hulst; Erica Smith; Taj-Rae Outerbridge, TKO Locksmith; Minister Jason Hayward

Main Category Winners: Zakary Nzabalinda, Physio First: Rehab & Recovery; Mahtorrie Wilkinson, Provisions Homecare; and Taj-Rae Outerbridge, TKO Locksmith.

Tom Hulst; Erica Smith; Andrew Smith Jr., Island Fresh Laundry Co.; Minister Jason Hayward

The People’s Choice Award, which saw 282 attendees participate in voting on the night, went to Andrew Smith Jr. of Island Fresh Laundry, who received a $15,000 grant for an outstanding pitch and strong community support.

Tom Hulst; Erica Smith; Marcus Rewan, C.H.U.M.; Minister Jason Hayward

In celebration of KKR’s 50th anniversary, this year’s competition introduced the Cahow Cup, a special $10,000 award determined by votes from KKR employees attending the event. The award, presented to Marcus Rewan of C.H.U.M (Circular Harvesting Using Matter), provides additional funding to help bring an entrepreneurial vision to life.

Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, shared words of encouragement, stating: “The Wave of Opportunity pitch competition received 126 applications this year. That is 126 Bermudians with an idea and the drive to pursue it. Small businesses create jobs. They diversify our economy, and they keep opportunity right here at home. This Government will continue to stand with small business as a pathway to shared prosperity.”

Erica Smith, Executive Director of BEDC, reflected on the evening, noting: “It takes real courage to stand in front of your own community and ask them to believe in your business. Every finalist who went on stage, showed us exactly what Bermudian entrepreneurship looks like. To our winners, this funding is a starting point, and we look forward to seeing what you build with it. To Global Atlantic, thank you for four years of turning belief in local business into real investment.”

The Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition remains a cornerstone initiative in the collaboration between BEDC and Global Atlantic, which provides vital funding, mentorship, and exposure to small business owners across the island. This year, that collaboration earned international recognition, with the competition receiving a 2026 Excellence in Economic Development Silver Award from the International Economic Development Council in the Public-Private Partnership category. Together, both organizations continue to invest in Bermuda’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping to turn vision into opportunity and opportunity into success.

With the 2026 competition now complete, BEDC and Global Atlantic are already looking ahead to next year’s event. Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the 2027 Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition are encouraged to stay connected through BEDC’s website and social media channels for updates when applications open.

For more information on the Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition, visit bedc.bm.

About BEDC

Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) is Bermuda’s premier source of free confidential business advice for entrepreneurs. The mission is to serve Bermuda’s local business community with the highest degree of professionalism by providing authoritative business advice, counsel, economic development and financial support. Bermuda Business Starts Here! For more information, visit www.bedc.bm. [1]

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic is a leading provider of retirement security and investment solutions with operations in the U.S. and Bermuda. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, Global Atlantic combines deep insurance expertise with KKR’s powerful investment capabilities. Together, they deliver long-term financial security for millions of individuals and risk-focused, client-driven solutions for institutions. With a broad suite of annuity, preneed life insurance, reinsurance, and investment solutions, Global Atlantic, through its issuing companies, helps people achieve their financial goals with confidence. For more information, please visit globalatlantic.com. [1]

Global Atlantic is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company and Global Atlantic Re Limited. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.