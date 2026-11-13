Friday, November 13, 2026
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Art, Culture & EntertainmentFamily, Community & LifestyleEventsNews - Bermuda

Bermuda’s Weekend Events

By Kendal Trott

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Bermuda has a variety of events lined up, from sporting action and live entertainment to community gatherings.

Tonight, the 38th annual World Rugby Classic wraps up at the National Sports Centre, bringing a week of international rugby action to a close.

Here’s Kendal Trott with more on what’s happening across the island this weekend.

Author

  • Kendal Trott is a Bermudian filmmaker, creative producer and television personality at Bermuda Broadcasting, known for her engaging coverage of entertainment, culture and community stories, with a passion for showcasing local talent and authentic storytelling.

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