Bermuda’s Weekend Events

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Bermuda has a variety of events lined up, from sporting action and live entertainment to community gatherings.
Tonight, the 38th annual World Rugby Classic wraps up at the National Sports Centre, bringing a week of international rugby action to a close.
Here’s Kendal Trott with more on what’s happening across the island this weekend.
Author
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Kendal Trott is a Bermudian filmmaker, creative producer and television personality at Bermuda Broadcasting, known for her engaging coverage of entertainment, culture and community stories, with a passion for showcasing local talent and authentic storytelling.