The Prudential Regulation Authority said the amendments would lower the threshold at which restrictions on dividends automatically apply, reducing incentives for banks to make defensive cuts to lending

FILE PHOTO: A person walks through a passage at the Bank of England in London, Britain, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Corey Rudy/File Photo International News via Reuters:

The Bank of England on Wednesday set out proposals to temporarily ease capital requirements on major banks during downturns to help prevent them from cutting lending too sharply.

• The Prudential Regulation Authority said the amendments would lower the threshold at which restrictions on dividends automatically apply, reducing incentives for banks to make defensive cuts to lending

• The plans would not change how capital buffers are implemented in normal times, it said

• In July, the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee launched work to improve the usability of capital buffers after banks said uncertainty over supervisory responses discouraged them from drawing on them during periods of stress

• A consultation on the proposals is open until February 18, 2027

Reporting by Phoebe Seers; Editing by Jan Harvey