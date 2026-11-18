Brussels is to host an EU-UK summit on Friday with deals expected on easing agrifood trade, on youth mobility and on linking Britain to the EU’s emissions trading system as part of Britain’s proposed reset with the 27-nation bloc

Prime Minister Andy Burnham attends a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Convention Centre Dublin, in Dublin, Ireland, November 12, 2026. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS International News via Reuters:

Britain and the European Commission have dropped references to forming a “trusted partnership’ in the latest draft of a joint summit statement, implying that talks for the EU to grant Britain special status under the bloc’s “Made in Europe” rules are proving difficult.

Brussels is to host an EU-UK summit on Friday with deals expected on easing agrifood trade, on youth mobility and on linking Britain to the EU’s emissions trading system as part of Britain’s proposed reset with the 27-nation bloc.

Two issues in particular have proven hard to crack – the EU’s wish for Britain to lower university fees for EU students and Britain’s desire for the EU to consider British cars as “Made in Europe”, a condition for them to benefit from EU public funding such as through public procurement or subsidy schemes.

An earlier copy of the draft summit conclusions seen by Reuters proposed Britain and the EU form a “trusted partnership” under which Britain would be bound to align its policies with those of the EU to ensure protection for supply chains.

This appears in line with a Franco-German paper from October, which proposed Britain be granted special status for automobiles, subject to “dynamic alignment with EU conditions for investment from third countries and with EU trade protection measures”.

Alignment could mean Britain having to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and curbing imports of Chinese hybrid cars, as the EU has done or is planning to do.

The latest draft conclusions, seen by Reuters on Thursday, drop the term ‘trusted partnership’. Britain has also proposed replacing the sentence on alignment with: “we will aim to protect supply chains consistently across our markets and guard against potential risks of circumvention”.

The draft statement also leaves open the numbers covered by the youth mobility agreement, which would allow young EU people in Britain and young Britons in the EU to work, study or volunteer for up to three years.

It also does not clarify whether travelling students would be subject to the same university fees as locals or just reduced fees. The EU broadly wants local fees to apply for EU students in Britain, who currently pay international fees that are typically three times higher. The draft statement says the two sides aim to resolve this issue within six months.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alexandra Hudson