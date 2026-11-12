Education Minister tours island schools and pledges swift repairs

Minister of Education Diallo Rabain has visited six public schools in recent weeks, meeting staff and students to identify needs across the system

The Minister of Education, the Hon. Diallo V. Rabain, has visited six public schools in recent weeks, meeting principals, teachers, support staff and students to gauge what each school needs.

The tours took the Minister to Paget Primary School, Purvis Primary School, West Pembroke Primary School, Elliot Primary School, St. Paul’s Preschool, and Devonshire Preschool.

The Minister and a team from the Ministry of Education walked the halls, visited classrooms and sat down with staff and students. Teachers shared ideas on improvements, while the tours gave the Minister insight into where standards vary between schools and where gaps exist across the system.

“Our schools are full of energy, talent and heart, and there is nothing better than seeing that up close,” Minister Rabain said in the release.

“When someone shows me a door that needs fixing, we get it fixed. When something needs a bigger plan, it goes on the priority list. Every student, in every school, deserves a place where they feel proud to learn.”

CyberTips returns to schools

At Paget Primary School, the Minister’s visit coincided with a CyberTips session led by instructor Kenten Trott, who taught students about staying safe online. Yhis marked a welcome return of the CyberTips programme to Bermuda’s schools.

Teachers can register their classes for in-class workshops through the CyberTips website at https://cybertips.bm/school-workshops, and schools will receive programme information directly from the Department of Education. Parent and PTA sessions and educator workshops are also available.

The Minister and his team will resume touring schools in the weeks ahead, leading up to the Christmas break.