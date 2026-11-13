FAA issues immediate ground stop for all flights

Bermuda Today has contacted Skyport Bermuda for comment

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an immediate US-nationwide ground stop, putting a halt to all flights for safety reasons.

The action was taken for ‘extradinary circumstances and for reasons of safety’, according to the FAA.

The US Secretary for the Department of Transport issued a statement on ‘X’ around 5.16pm local time stating, “The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue.

“We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

In a further statement, Mr Duffy said that technicians are investigating a “communication issue” however, no further details have been released to the public.

The FAA said on ‘X’, “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted.

“Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

Bermuda Today has contacted Skyport Bermuda for comment and whether any inbound or outbound flights have been affected by this action.

An American Airlines flight AAL2085 was due to depart L.F.Wade International airport for Charlotte at 3.57pm this afternoon. However, according to Flightradar24.com, the plane remains at the departure gate as of 6.15pm local time.

We’ll provide more details on this developing story as they become available.