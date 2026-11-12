FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings; healthcare, industrials lead

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.34% to 10,872.62 points by 1131 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.25%

A London Stock Exchange logo, in this illustration taken September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday, led by gains in healthcare and industrials, as a slew of positive corporate earnings lifted sentiment and investors digested the latest economic growth data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.34% to 10,872.62 points by 1131 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.25%.

• The aerospace and defence sector gained 1.4% with Rolls-Royce up 2.8% after reaffirming its full-year forecast and announcing a £1.5 billion share buyback

• Healthcare heavyweights AstraZeneca and GSK climbed 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively

• Burberry jumped 9.4% after the luxury brand reported second-quarter sales and profit above estimates

• Persimmon gained 6.2% after the homebuilder forecast a further increase in housing volumes in 2027; broader homebuilder sector climbed 3.9%

• B&M jumped 18.3% after the discount retailer said its annual profit may rise by up to 16%; stock was the biggest gainer among UK midcaps

• Offsetting some gains, energy giants Shell and BP inched 0.6% lower each, tracking lower crude oil prices

• Endeavour Mining slumped 6.3% after the gold miner said it sees full-year gold production at the lower end of its outlook

• Industrial metal miners dipped 0.6%, tracking lower base metal prices, including copper

• Britain’s economy grew 0.7% in the third quarter, its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years, supported by strong services activity and AI-related demand

• The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors survey showed its house price balance fell to -36 in October from -34 in September, while agreed sales weakened to -24 from -18 and its sales outlook for the next 12 months dropped to -17

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore