Opinion: Government must fully account for asphalt plant debacle

Bermuda deserves a fulsome explanation of what this project has cost to date – and what it is expected to cost on completion

Statement by Linda Smith, Shadow Minister of Seniors, Environment & Sustainability:

Listening to the Minister of Works & Engineering update the House of Assembly on the asphalt plant reminded me of the saying, “If it sounds too good to be true…..”

Minister Jache Adams told Members of Parliament that the long-awaited asphalt plant originally due to arrive in Bermuda at the end of 2024 but delayed at least twice, will now—not be arriving at all.

However, the good news is that in its place we will receive a new and improved plant valued at $1.2 million more than the original. This decision was apparently taken after the manufacturer of the original new plant advised the Ministry about technical concerns with the first version. So, now the second new plant will be manufactured for us at no additional cost and is due to arrive on a date yet to be determined.

This seems to be a long story, becoming even longer.

Before the general elections in February 2025 then Minister of Public Works, Lieutenant Colonel David Burch, announced that the plant, then due to arrive in April 2025, would be delayed. The delay was attributed to undisclosed shipping and logistic issues.

Later, in November 2025, the Government itself paused taking possession of the plant to allow time for an independent assessment of the possible relocation of the government quarry, which is where the plant was due to be located. Government’s pause was in response to the adjoining Rosewood property expressing interest in the quarry land for possible expansion plans. Here we are November 2026 and there is no new asphalt plant at all.

During question time in the most recent session of the House of Assembly Minister Adams confirmed that once again the plan is to locate the new asphalt plant at the government quarry.

He said the replacement plant will be manufactured in Tennessee and shipped to Bermuda. Once the amended agreement is signed and the manufacturing, shipping, installation and testing arrangements are confirmed, the Ministry will be in a better position to provide an updated schedule.

In the meantime, much of the paving work taking place on our roads is being commercially outsourced. The Minister insisted that most of the asphalt being used for current road projects is being manufactured by the old government asphalt plant with no additional cost to the taxpayer. Although, he did say that provisions have been made for commercial top-up of asphalt supply as needed.

In addition to the issues with the plant, the Minister’s statement also revealed a major problem with the new Material Transport Equipment commonly referred to as the Shuttle Buggy. The equipment is on island and has been used but has subsequently been deemed unsuitable for Bermuda’s roads. Apparently, the Shuttle Buggy is twice the weight of the any other paving equipment in use, and its use resulted in damage to other aging infrastructure, particularly retaining walls, which then needed to be reinstated at Government’s cost.

The good news the Minister said is that the manufacturer has agreed in principle to accept return of the Shuttle Buggy at its original purchase price less shipping, inspection and refurbishment costs, with the estimated credit expected to be approximately $700,000.

Throughout the question period, the Minister was insistent that none of the delays have resulted in additional costs to taxpayers. However, he did concede that the cost of outsourcing of paving work is approximately five percent more than if the work was done by Works & Engineering. We did ask the Minister to come back to the Parliament with further information with respect to costs.

It is a road too far to accept the Minister’s statement that there are no negative financial consequences stemming from the delays, miss calculations of equipment sizing and ultimate replacement of what was to be our new asphalt plant.

Transport and shipping costs alone have increased significantly over the past two years and continue to climb. Our return of the Shuttle Buggy will not recoup its original purchase price after shipping, inspection and refurbishment costs are deducted. It is also hard to believe that the old asphalt plant that was unreliable in 2023, perhaps even before, is somehow meeting most of our asphalt production needs today.

Bermuda deserves a fulsome accounting of what this asphalt plant debacle has cost and, is expected to cost to completion.

Government is quick to take a victory lap when announcing a budget surplus but fails to acknowledge the negative effects poorly delivered projects like the asphalt plant have on the overall financial benefit of surpluses to the public purse and the people of Bermuda.

Finally, let’s not lose sight of the fact that only $5 million was allocated for island-wide road paving in the Ministry of Works & Engineering’s 2026/27 budget. We can clearly see a lot more has been spent. Stay tuned.