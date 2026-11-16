Police are looking into ‘vandalism’ of murals

Inquiries are underway regarding the recently reported vandalism of murals in the North Shore Road, Harlem Heights Road, Hamilton parish area.

It is understood that the Bailey’s Bay wall art, located along the Railway Trail, was last seen undamaged sometime early Saturday, 7th November and was later observed Sunday, 8th November 2026, covered in white paint.

Any witnesses or members of the public with relevant information are encouraged to come forward.

In particular, area residents with outdoor security cameras, including Ring doorbells, are asked to check their footage on the weekend of Saturday, 7th November and Sunday, 8th November 2026, for any suspicious behaviour that may have been captured.

Persons with any knowledge of this incident should call Constable Justin Hunt on 211, or e-mail jhunt@bps.bm.