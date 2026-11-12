Police confirm death of U.K. man after bike crash

Sadly, the Bermuda Police Service (BPS) can now confirm Bermuda’s 16th road fatality of 2026, a 42-year-old male visitor and extends sincere condolences to his loved ones.

The visiting 42-year-old UK national was seriously injured in a reported single vehicle collision involving the 50cc rental scooter he was riding, along North Shore Road, in Hamilton parish, around 2am Wednesday, 11th November 2026.

Police, Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service, as well as ambulance personnel responded.

Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, which continued as he was rushed to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance, an on call doctor later pronounced him dead.

A BPS Family Liaison Officer is currently assisting the 42-year-old visitor’s next of kin.

Traffic was diverted away from the collision scene for approximately four hours, while the site was processed.

The circumstances of this fatal collision remain under investigation by the BPS Roads Policing Unit and any witnesses, or members of the public with relevant information, are urged to contact Constable Victor Fishington by calling 717-0836, or e-mailing vfishington@bps.bm, as soon as possible.