The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Senator the Hon. Kim Wilkerson, JP, visited the Department of Corrections Farm Facility in St George’s last Friday to welcome seven newly recruited Corrections Officers who are currently undergoing training.

The visit marks another step in the Government’s ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages within the Department of Corrections and advance a wider programme of reform aimed at improving working conditions, operational capacity and standards across its facilities.

The recruits arrived recently from Jamaica, and all of them have previous law enforcement experience, with some previously working in Anguilla and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

During the visit, Minister Wilkerson met with the trainees, welcomed them to the Department and acknowledged the important responsibilities they will assume in supporting the safe and effective operation of correctional facilities.

The Minister said the arrival of the new officers represents tangible progress in addressing one of the Department’s most pressing challenges.

The Minister stated: “Recruitment has been a significant challenge for Corrections, and I have been very open about that. Our existing officers have been carrying a considerable burden, often working extended hours to ensure that our facilities remain operational.

“We recognise the impact this has on staff, and bringing additional officers into the Department is an essential part of addressing that situation.”

Minister Wilkerson noted that the latest recruitment follows a prolonged period of staffing challenges, including an ageing workforce, retirements and difficulties attracting sufficient numbers of qualified applicants.

The Department previously undertook two rounds of recruitment that did not produce the required number of officers. This prompted an overseas recruitment exercise, while efforts to recruit Bermudians have continued.

Importantly, the 2026 local recruitment process is nearing completion, with successful Bermudian candidates expected to commence training in January 2027.

Minister Wilkerson emphasised that the Government remains committed to providing opportunities for Bermudians to enter the Corrections profession while recognising the immediate need to address operational staffing pressures.

Alongside recruitment, the Government is pursuing improvements to infrastructure and essential services at Westgate Correctional Facility.

These include planned improvements to kitchen operations, supported by investment in new equipment, while existing infrastructure deficiencies are addressed to ensure that the equipment can be properly utilised.

Interim arrangements for meal services are also being pursued to maintain appropriate standards of food quality, safety and dietary accommodation for inmates.

A photo of the visit is attached.