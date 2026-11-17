The dollar dipped against a basket of peers but was still near a 19-month high, while crude oil edged up with traders jittery amid continued tanker attacks

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/ File Photo International News via Reuters:

Stocks fell across the globe on Tuesday, weighed by tech shares, as investors geared up for AI bellwether Nvidia’s first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm.

The dollar dipped against a basket of peers but was still near a 19-month high, while crude oil edged up with traders jittery amid continued tanker attacks.

Stocks in Europe ended 1.8% lower as Deutsche Bank fell 6% on renewed scrutiny of the lender’s past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and US President Donald Trump.

Traders also braced for Nvidia’s results after the US market close, seen as crucial to the future of the AI-fuelled bull market, and Anthropic’s highly anticipated public debut on Thursday.

Huang’s resignation as CEO following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has pressured technology shares globally for more than a week. Washington said overnight it would further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies, further weighing on the sector.

The broad selloff in US stocks “is a reflection of overall investor nervousness as opposed to being driven by a specific set of stocks, whether they’re AI-related or not,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.76% to 50,698.54, the S&P 500 fell 1.32% to 7,318.67 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.19% to 24,216.97.

MSCI’s global benchmark fell 1.40% to 1,077.44 while Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.78%.

Emerging market stocks fell 1.32% and Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 1.47%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.34% to 58,860.43.

DOLLAR OFF BUT STRONG

The US dollar index touched a fresh 19-month high before ticking lower on the day, after mixed economic data showed steady consumer spending alongside a souring housing market. Traders continue to price in a Federal Reserve rate hike next month as inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy persist.

The dollar index fell 0.11% to 103.47, with the euro up 0.12% at $1.1009.

In commodities, oil prices inched higher as traders were concerned about continued attacks on tankers in the region.

US crude fell 0.05% to $85.68 a barrel and Brent rose to $92.85 per barrel, up 0.44% on the day.

“Brent is trading in a range,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage. “At the moment there are two opposing forces at work” with one group of traders believing that Middle East supply is set to increase, while a second group is focused on the risks of disruptions due to the war.

Spot gold fell 0.21% to $3,848.13 an ounce and spot silver rose 0.48% to $47.24 an ounce. Copper declined 0.21% to $13,227.50 a ton.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Johann M Cherian, Rae Wee, Stephen Culp, Nicole Jao, Utkarsh Hathi and Ragini Mathur; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Aurora Ellis