Week of events to support entrepreneurs

Bermuda is gearing up to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week, taking place November 16th through 22nd, with a series of events aimed at supporting and inspiring local entrepreneurs.

Led by the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, this year’s celebrations will feature the Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition, the Inspire Bermuda Festival and a variety of other entrepreneurial initiatives.

During a community outreach initiative aimed at raising awareness of the upcoming celebrations, Kendal Trott spoke with BEDC’s Economic and Cooperative Development Business Development Officer Chelsea Warren and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Officer Dennis Carter, who shared more about what the public can expect throughout the week.