Police said the adult woman who became actively involved in the altercartion was arrested, but has since been released on police bail

A woman was arrested following an altercation between two young women that was recorded and circulated on social media.



The video depicts two young women engaging in an altercation with several people seemingly gathering to watch the incident unfold.



The Bermuda Police Service today confirmed it is investigating the incident which occurred on Friday, November 13th in the area of the St. David’s Lighthouse Park.

Should you receive these images police are urging people to immediately delete them and not share them.



Anyone with information connected to the matter to contact Detective Sharnita Tankard on 717-0709, call police on 211 or use the confidential Crimestoppers number at 800-8477.