Advisory: Garbage collection around the holiday

The Ministry of Public Works and Environment is advising that household waste will not be collected on the Remembrance Day holiday, Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

Household waste collection will operate as normal on Tuesday, 10 November. A roll-over collection schedule will then take effect, with Wednesday’s waste collected on Thursday, Thursday’s waste collected on Friday, and Friday’s waste collected on Saturday, 14 November.

This is a recycling collection week, and recycling collection days will remain unchanged, with west-end collection on Thursday, 12 November and east-end collection on Friday, 13 November.

Household waste and recycling may also be delivered to the Tynes Bay Public Drop-Off, which will be open on Wednesday, 11 November, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., returning to its regular operating hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily thereafter.

For further information about waste and recycling in Bermuda, visit and follow https://www.instagram.com/recyclebermuda/ and www.facebook.com/recyclebermuda.