Well-wishers gather for 100th birthday party

Celebration for Gwendolyn Doars joined by Premier Burt

Earlier today (November 9), family and friends gathered at Mrs. Gwendolyn T. Doars’ home to celebrate a milestone occasion, her 100th birthday.

The Premier, the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, joined the celebration on behalf of the Government of Bermuda.

Born on November 9, 1926, to Archibald and Rosalie Doars, Mrs. Doars was raised on Angle Street, now known as Union Street, in the same home where she still resides today. She attended Central School, now Victor Scott Primary School, and has spent a lifetime contributing to her community.

At the age of 17, she began her working career at The Royal Gazette, where she remained a dedicated employee for 31 years. Following her years at the newspaper, Mrs. Doars spent five years undertaking domestic work before devoting much of her time to volunteer work with The Salvation Army.

Throughout the years, Mrs. Doars played an active role in supporting those in need. She worked on the Salvation Army’s food truck and in its kitchen, helping to prepare and distribute meals throughout the community. Her involvement also extended to the church, where she served as a Sunday School Record Sergeant, sang with the Songsters, played in the Salvation Army Band, and later served as a church usher.

Family has always been an important part of Mrs. Doars’ life. She raised her three sons, Keith, Brandon and Ramon, while maintaining her commitments to her work, church, and community.

Mrs. Doars is also part of a family known for both longevity and community involvement. Her mother, Rosalie Doars, lived to the age of 102. Her brothers each made their own contribution to Bermuda: Bernard Doars served as Bandmaster of The Salvation Army Band; Erskine Doars was Bandmaster of both the Bermuda Militia Artillery Band and the North Village Band; and Leonard Doars served as Head Examiner at the Transport Control Department.

The Government of Bermuda joins her family, friends, and the wider community in congratulating Mrs. Gwendolyn T. Doars on her 100th birthday and wishing her continued health and happiness.