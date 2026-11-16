Bank issues warning over island scammers

HSBC Bermuda urges customers to pause and check unexpected calls before sharing details

HSBC Bermuda is urging people to take extra caution and to pause and double check calls and messages as scammers continue to plague the island.

Last week, the Bermuda Police Service again highlighted the problem with scammers on the island.

Today an HSBC spokesperson said: “We have had reports of people receiving calls via platforms such as Google Meet and WhatsApp and suggesting they are representatives of HSBC. We would never use either of those media to contact our clients.

“Fraudsters are calling customers to gain access to their online banking accounts and credit and/or debit cards.

“We will never ask for passcodes, PINs or security codes through social media, text message or phone call. We will never ask to take control of your computer remotely, or ask you to delete the mobile app, or to complete a transaction for us.

“If you think you’ve been contacted by a fraudster, call us on 299 5959 or 299 5252 to report it. You can also send copies of emails or text messages you’ve received to phishing@hsbc.bm.”

The spokesperson added: “Before acting on an unexpected request, particularly one involving money or sensitive information, people should pause, check the source independently and confirm the instruction through a trusted channel.

“If you are unsure, you can always ask to call the HSBC representative back.

“These scammers are unscrupulous criminals who use a range of sophisticated techniques for their own financial gain without care for the individuals they target.

“We urge people to check their accounts and report any suspicious activity immediately.”