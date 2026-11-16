Monday, November 16, 2026
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Bermudian trio experience mixed fortunes across European cup and league action

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

Frazzoni and Burch-Waldron celebrate cup victories while Nesbeth suffers derby defeat in Italy

Bermuda women’s national team internationals Eva Frazzoni, K’Shaela Burch-Waldron, and Leilanni Nesbeth endured contrasting weekends for their clubs in England and Italy.

Eva Frazzoni was on the scoresheet as AFC Sudbury Women cruised to a 5-1 victory over Capel Plough in the Suffolk Football Association MH Goals Women’s Cup. Hosting at the Elite Travel Stadium, Frazzoni powered home a 16th-minute header to double Sudbury’s early advantage as the hosts comfortably booked their spot in the next round.

In London, K’Shaela Burch-Waldron and Sutton United Women delivered a dominant display to dismantle Croydon Athletic Women 9-0 at Gander Green Lane, easing into the next stage of the Combined Counties Women’s League Cup with a clean sheet.

However, there was disappointment in Italy as Leilanni Nesbeth and Como Women suffered a 3-0 defeat against local rivals Como 1907 in the first-ever Serie A Women Como derby. Played at the Stadio Lambrone in Erba on matchday seven, first-half strikes from Agnese Bonfantini (35′) and Aurora De Rita (43′) put Como 1907 in control before Tessa Wullaert sealed the derby victory in the 73rd minute.

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