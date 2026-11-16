BEDC launches Global Entrepreneurship Week celebrations

BEDC invites public to free events, leadership panels and festivals across Bermuda

The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) invites the public to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) from November 16th to 22nd. Bermuda joins more than 200 countries in spotlighting entrepreneurship as a driver of innovation, job creation and growth.

This year’s lineup brings together international voices and Bermudian talent. There is something for entrepreneurs at every stage, and for anyone who wants to support them.

The celebrations begin tonight with the Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition at the Hamilton Princess. Presented by Global Atlantic in partnership with BEDC, the competition is now in its fourth year. Local entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses for grant funding in front of a panel of judges and a live audience. The event is free, and the public is encouraged to register and come out and support this year’s finalists.

On Thursday, November 19th, BEDC hosts Global Lessons, Local Impact, a free session for women entrepreneurs from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at 48 Church Street. The conversation-style session brings leadership lessons from The International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) in Dubai back to Bermuda. Seats are limited to 40.

The week closes with two days presented by BEDC in partnership with Driven Society.

On Friday, November 20th, the Inspire Bermuda Festival comes to the Grotto Bay Beach Resort. The full-day festival features panels and keynotes on creating opportunity, turning culture into ownership, the future of media and entertainment, and investing in Bermuda’s creative future. Guests can also join a workshop on digital payments, and the day ends with a Festival Social Reception.

International speakers include Tristan Mack Wilds, actor; Daryl Butler, global marketer and cultural brand strategist; Buku, global marketer and host of the GIMCD Podcast; and Detavio Samuels, CEO of Offscript Worldwide and REVOLT. They will be joined by Bermudian speakers including Avrel Rose, co-owner and designer of Davidrose Studio; Tallent Clark, managing director of Rugged Rentals; Shakeem Albouy, founder of WOI; Dion Greene, storyteller and director of photography at 7South Productions; Domico Watson, designer; and Shanna Hollis, artist and muralist.

On Saturday, November 21st, the Surrounded by Stories Film Festival takes place at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute (BUEI) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Co-founded by Tristan Mack Wilds and filmmaker Greg Cally, Surrounded by Stories will present an afternoon of screenings, conversations and an industry keynote, with a spotlight on Bermudian filmmakers.

Supplementing the BEDC planned events, partners across the island have joined the movement and are hosting events of their own, including Bermuda College’s networking event on Thursday, November 19th, Awaken Your Dream, an Activation Experience, on Sunday, November 29th, and a Video Game Design Challenge on December 11th and 12th. See the full list of partner events at www.gew.bm.

“Global Entrepreneurship Week is for all of Bermuda, whether you are running a business, thinking about starting one or simply want to support the people who do,” said Erica Smith, Executive Director of BEDC. “This year brings international and Bermudian voices into the same room, creating the kind of connections that lead to what’s next. We encourage everyone to take part, whether that’s cheering on our pitch finalists, joining the festival or catching the film screenings.”

BEDC thanks this year’s Major Partners, Bacardi, the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Brava, along with Supporters the Economic Development Department, Mailboxes, the Ministry of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, and BGA.

Festival tickets are $150 and include access to both the Inspire Bermuda Festival and the Surrounded by Stories Film Festival. Tickets for the Film Festival only are also available for $50. View all events, tickets and registration at www.gew.bm.

About BEDC

Established in 1980, the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) supports Bermuda’s entrepreneurs and businesses while advancing local economic development. BEDC provides business advice, education, financing and other resources to help micro, small and medium-sized businesses start, grow and succeed; and advances strategic economic development initiatives that support investment, innovation and economic diversification. Bermuda Business Starts Here. Visit www.bedc.bm.

About GEW

During one week in November, the world spotlights how young people’s ideas can contribute to global economic development. GEW Global, which started in 2008 with the Kauffman Foundation and the UK’s Make Your Mark organization, has grown to include Host Committees in over 200 countries. With the help of governments and non-government organizations, Host Countries coordinate events ranging from invention competitions to local entrepreneurship summits designed to stimulate creative solutions, jumpstart innovation and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit, especially among young people.

The BEDC is the registered Bermuda Host with support from the Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative of Bermuda (registered charity no. 616), and the Economic Development Department working towards the common goal of inspiring the new generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers.