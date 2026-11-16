Meyers clinches Bermuda National and Open Optimist Championship title

Royal Bermuda Yacht Club sailor wins by eight points on the Great Sound

Heath Meyers produced a commanding display of consistency to capture the Bermuda National and Open Optimist Championship following a decisive final day of racing on the Great Sound.

Hosted by Sandys Boat Club and sponsored by Conyers, the regatta concluded after three final-day races brought the Championship Fleet series to a 10-race total.

Sailing out of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club (RBYC), Meyers finished on just 16 net points—an eight-point margin over his nearest rivals—after recording four consecutive race victories through the middle of the series and never placing outside the top three in any of his nine counted races.

While Meyers controlled the top of the leaderboard, the fight for second place went down to the wire.

RBYC clubmate Rex Henagulph surged into contention on the final day with back-to-back bullets in races eight and nine before adding a fourth in the finale. That late charge left him tied on 24 net points with Arthur Baker of Ryde School with Upper Chine, with Henagulph edging the tie-breaker to claim the runner-up spot.

Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club (RHADC) sailor Jesse Savage closed out the regatta in style by winning the 10th and final race to secure fourth overall on 40 points, just two clear of RBYC’s Ishmael Dill in fifth.

Elaine Jones (RBYC) finished sixth on 50 points as the top female competitor in the 19-boat fleet, which drew entries from RBYC, RHADC, Lauderdale Yacht Club, and Ryde School.