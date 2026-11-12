Friday, November 13, 2026
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Bermuda Tonight – November 12

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

Author

In this episode

  • Non-Bermudians hold record share of jobs. Non-Bermudians held just under 27% of jobs in 2025, the highest on record. Minister Jason Hayward says we are heading toward hiring more guest workers and wants Bermudians lured home, trained for jobs and supported to work past 65.
  • Visitor dies after rental cycle crash in Hamilton Parish. A 42-year-old UK national has died after a rental cycle crash just east of Bethel AME Church on North Shore Road. He apparently lost control at a bend and hit a rock wall. Witnesses should call 211.
  • Microsoft email problems hit users in US and Bermuda. Thousands of users had trouble reaching Exchange Online mailboxes this afternoon. Microsoft said a number of servers were unexpectedly unavailable, straining the rest. It is unclear how many users were affected internationally.
  • Drive with lights on tomorrow for Journey to Democracy. Motorists are asked to drive with their lights on tomorrow, marking the 60th anniversary of the 1966 London Constitutional Conference. A free family gathering will take place on Sunday at Devonshire Recreation Club, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Windreach puts spotlight on nature-based mental health therapy. Windreach, working with Dr. Lauren Seglar's Clinical Consulting, is introducing a clinical mental health programme that pairs talk therapy with nature-based activities involving animals.
  • Mayor Branco outlines his vision for Hamilton. In his first full media interview since taking office six months ago, Mayor of Hamilton Dr. Michael Branco spoke of a new strategic plan, a new-look waterfront, partial pedestrianisation of Front Street and more use of AI and data.
  • Showers Friday, much cooler Sunday. Friday will be breezy and unsettled with showers and a high of 75. Saturday stays relatively warm, then it turns much cooler on Sunday. A small craft warning runs through Saturday.
  • Sport: Guadeloupe double-header and Bermudian umpire chosen. Coach John Barry Newsome says Bermuda are ready for two Nations League games in Guadeloupe despite injuries. Umpire Precious Smith is named to an ICC panel.
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