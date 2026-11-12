Minister under pressure to open job categories

With low unemployment and an aging local workforce, it’s a challenge to find Bermudians to fill all the jobs in our economy; Minister Jason Hayward acknowledges that the proportion of expatriate labour in our workforce is on an upward trajectory
It’s getting harder to find homegrown talent to fill local jobs, and this is an ongoing challenge for Government to manage.
Non-Bermudians hold more than a quarter of all jobs in Bermuda, the highest proportion ever, and there’s pressure on closed job categories to open up.
With fewer young Bermudians to replace those retiring, Jason Hayward concedes that we are on a trajectory to see more guest workers claiming jobs.
The Labour and Economy Minister told Gary Foster Skelton that this is why it is vitally important to lure Bermudians back from overseas, train local talent to grasp the opportunities that exist, and enable locals to work past 65 years old.
WATCH the interview above.