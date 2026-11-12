Bermudian umpire Smith takes to global stage at Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Bermudian official joins tournament panel for 10-team ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in UAE

Bermudian umpire Precious Smith has taken her place on the international stage after being appointed to the match officials panel for the 2026 ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

The appointment marks another significant career milestone for Smith, who is officiating at the expanded 10-team tournament in Ajman—including standing in the opening Group A clash between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Expanded from eight nations for its second edition, the competition features five ICC Full Members—Ireland, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe—alongside Associate sides the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, and hosts UAE.

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, UAE

Group B: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Netherlands, Zimbabwe

The round-robin stage runs until 18 November across the Karwan Sports Club and Seven Districts venues, with the top three teams from each pool advancing to the Super Six phase on 20, 22, and 23 November.

In the Super Sixes, sides will face only the three qualifiers from the opposite group, with the top two teams overall earning a spot in the final on 25 November.