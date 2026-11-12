Classic Lions hold off Canada rally to remain unbeaten

Unbeaten side runs in six tries to set up title showdown with Argentina Legends

The Classic Lions maintained their unblemished record at the 2026 World Rugby Classic after withstanding a spirited second-half fightback from Classic Canada to claim a 38-25 victory at the National Sports Centre North Field.

Putting their unbeaten records on the line in the headline clash, the Lions ran in six tries to move within touching distance of tournament glory.

After striking first with a converted try, the Lions saw their lead trimmed to 7-6 via two Canadian penalties before crossing twice more—including a converted score on the stroke of half-time—to take a commanding 19-6 cushion into the break.

An early converted try after the restart stretched the Lions’ advantage to 26-6, and although Canada responded with a seven-pointer, the Lions immediately hit back to lead 33-13.

Canada refused to fold, mounting a furious late surge with two quick tries to close the gap to 33-25 and set up a tense finale. However, the Lions kept their composure to cross for a sixth and final unconverted try, sealing the contest.

The result leaves the Classic Lions as the sole undefeated side ahead of Friday’s decisive round-robin showdown against defending champions Argentina Legends.