Butterfield, Burgess and Henry celebrate emphatic wins as Bermudians feature across English non-league

Butterfield, Burgess, Henry claim commanding wins while Dill strikes in narrow defeat

Milan Butterfield, Jutorre Burgess and Malachi Henry all celebrated commanding victories, while Ayleal Dill found the net in a narrow defeat during a busy weekend of action for Bermudians in English non-league football.

In the FA Trophy second round, Butterfield and his Halesowen Town teammates booked their place in the third round in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 4-0 home triumph over Redditch United at The Grove.

Elsewhere in the same competition, Keziah Martin featured for Hereford FC at the MandM Edgar Street Stadium, where the hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 exit at the hands of Brackley Town.

In Northern Premier League action, Burgess and Coventry United produced a dominant display on the road, claiming a 4-1 victory over Sutton Coldfield Town at the Nick Newbold Stadium.

Henry also enjoyed a winning outing in Central Midlands League action, helping Borrowash Victoria AFC secure a composed 3-0 victory over Mickleover Athletic at the National Trade Cars Arena to claim all three points.

Dill continued his eye for goal for Southwell City, opening the scoring in the 11th minute away at play-off hopefuls Stapleford. Latching onto a crisp through ball, Dill rounded the goalkeeper before finishing brilliantly from a tight angle. However, Southwell City were unable to hold onto their early advantage, eventually going down 3-2 at Hickings Lane.

There was frustration at home for Reggie Lambe and Ipswich Wanderers, who fell to a 3-0 defeat against Downham Town at the GBS Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South, Worcester Raiders head coach Daizhari Tucker saw his side earn a point at Claines Lane after playing out a disciplined goalless draw with Bideford AFC.