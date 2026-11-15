Students tackle St David’s history in debate

Over 30 young people sign up for Minister’s Debate Challenge after strong launch

Dynamic Debaters, in partnership with Mirrors, officially launched the Minister’s Debate Challenge 2026–2027 at the Whitney Institute, welcoming more than 50 attendees, including 23 students eager to participate in this year’s debate programme.

The response to the launch has been encouraging, with more than 30 students already registered and additional young people expressing interest in getting involved.

This year’s Minister’s Debate Challenge will explore an important chapter in Bermuda’s history, asking:

“Was the Government justified in removing land from the residents of St. David’s in the 1940s?”

The topic gives students the opportunity to engage with Bermuda’s history, examine different perspectives, develop critical-thinking skills, and learn how to construct and defend an argument through informed discussion.

Mr Gladstone Thompson, Director of Dynamic Debaters, welcomed attendees and spoke about the importance of debating as a lifelong skill. He emphasised that the ability to research, communicate effectively, think critically, and articulate one’s position with confidence extends well beyond the debating platform and can benefit young people throughout their academic, professional and personal lives.

During the launch, students had the opportunity to review the information booklets outlining the upcoming debate topic. They also shared initial thoughts and commentary, providing an early glimpse of the enthusiasm and curiosity they will bring to this year’s competition.

Debate tutorials are scheduled to begin this weekend, marking the start of an exciting period of learning, preparation and friendly competition. Dynamic Debaters and Mirrors look forward to working with Bermuda’s young people, equipping them with the tools and confidence to become effective communicators, thoughtful researchers and persuasive speakers.

The programme will culminate in the highly anticipated Minister’s Debate Challenge Finals on 28 March 2027.

Dynamic Debaters and Mirrors extend their appreciation to everyone who attended the launch, the parents who continue to support their children’s development, and the students who have already committed to participating.