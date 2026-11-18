The trade deal, initially concluded in September 2025, will see both sides remove import duties on more than 90% of products, most of them as soon as the deal enters force

A drone view shows containers being loaded and unloaded at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta, Indonesia, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo International News via Reuters:

European Union governments authorised on Wednesday the signature and provisional application of a previously-agreed trade deal between the EU and Indonesia, aimed at boosting business for both sides and offsetting the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

• The trade deal, initially concluded in September 2025, will see both sides remove import duties on more than 90% of products, most of them as soon as the deal enters force. Indonesia’s 50% duty on EU cars will also be eliminated within five years.

• “These agreements will make it easier for European businesses to trade and invest, remove tariffs on almost all goods traded between the EU and Indonesia, and save businesses an estimated €600 million ($658.3 million) annually in customs duties,” said Irish foreign affairs and trade minister Helen McEntee.

• The EU and Indonesia aim to bring the agreements into application as swiftly as possible in view of Indonesia’s upcoming graduation from the EU’s generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) on January 1 2027, when Indonesian exports will no longer benefit from preferential tariffs under the scheme, added the Council of the European Union in a statement.

• The trade agreements will now be signed by the EU and Indonesia, and after this they will be submitted to the European Parliament for another stage of approval.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta