Anand, in an interview at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, said Canada is welcoming partners outside of the Group of Seven countries to join the initiative

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand speaks during an interview with Reuters, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China November 18, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang International News via Reuters:

Canada raised with Mexico the possibility of joining the Canada-led Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, as the world’s first global defence bank seeks more participants, Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

Anand, in an interview at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, said Canada is welcoming partners outside of the Group of Seven countries to join the initiative.

So far, 10 countries have pledged their support, including Lithuania, the latest to join the initiative. The United Kingdom has said it will not join the bank while Germany says it is an observer in the negotiations on DSRB’s charter and was reviewing open questions.

“We are welcoming partners from within and outside the G7 to join this initiative… we still are looking to ensure additional partners will join the initiative,” Anand said in an interview.

A spokesman for Mexico’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DSRB has been aiming to raise around €100 billion ($109.88 billion) and use the money to lend at low cost to governments and contractors for defence projects. It will also offer guarantees for lenders financing smaller firms seen as riskier borrowers.

Countries that have pledged support will meet in Luxembourg on November 30 to sign articles of agreement establishing the bank.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

Reporting by Joe Cash; Additional reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto and Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama