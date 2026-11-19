Investors around the world have been reviewing their rosy expectations for AI investment returns since anger over data centres and rising electricity costs helped power US Democrats to a landslide victory in mid-term elections earlier this month

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski International News via Reuters:

Euro zone banks’ credit exposure to data centres is relatively small but has been growing fast, requiring heightened attention from financial watchdogs, the European Central Bank’s top supervisor Claudia Buch said on Thursday.

Investors around the world have been reviewing their rosy expectations for AI investment returns since anger over data centres and rising electricity costs helped power US Democrats to a landslide victory in mid-term elections earlier this month.

Buch said data centres accounted for about 1.2% to 1.3% of euro zone banks’ corporate exposures and just 12 banks were materially exposed to private credit related to AI. But the picture was changing fast.

“So, it’s not a large share of the exposures, but of course it has been growing relatively fast over the recent period, and it’s also contributing a relatively large share … of new lending,” Buch told a news conference as she presented the ECB’s annual report on the state of the banking system.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens