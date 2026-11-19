The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 10,522.96 points as of 1111 GMT

A screen is displayed at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor International News via Reuters:

Britain’s FTSE 100 index hit a six-week low on Thursday, pressured by losses in defensive heavyweights including Unilever, National Grid and AstraZeneca, while investors awaited Anthropic’s hotly anticipated Nasdaq debut.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% to 10,522.96 points as of 1111 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 index ticked down 0.1% to 24,328.34, set for its sixth consecutive session of declines.

• Anthropic is set to begin trading under the ticker ANT later on Thursday after pricing its upsized IPO above marketed range, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion

• UK stocks lagged a tech-led rally in Europe, with optimism around Anthropic’s market debut doing little to buoy the domestic market

• “(If) investors become more enthused with tech, non-tech indices like the FTSE 100 will come under stress, which could lead to further losses if the post-Anthropic optimism is sustained,” Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said

• Defensive corners of the market were the main drag: Among consumer staples Unilever fell 2.1%, and British American Tobacco dropped 1.7%; National Grid dropped 2.5% and AstraZeneca lost 1.1%

• Limiting declines, industrial metal miners rose 1.1% to recover from their biggest one-day decline since April 4 in the previous session, as copper prices rebounded nearly 0.8% [MET/L]

• Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose more than 1%

• Precious metal miners gained nearly 1%, supported by a rebound in gold prices after they hit a 14-month low in the previous session [GOL/]

• Markets will also be watching developments around a proposed UK-EU “trusted partnership”, seen as key to securing ‘Made in Europe’ status for British vehicles

• In company news, Babcock International jumped 7% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the defence engineering group posted a 13% increase in first-half underlying operating profit

• Merchant banking group Close Brothers slid 7% to lead midcap decliners after the lender said it expects a further modest decline in net interest margin for the rest of fiscal year 2027

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das