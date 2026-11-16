European Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports

The duties were set at 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Turkey and 16% for Vietnam, the Commission said in a statement
International News via Reuters:
The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, it said on Monday.
The duties were set at 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Turkey and 16% for Vietnam, the Commission said in a statement.
It added investigation found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the European Union at “dumped prices”.
Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis