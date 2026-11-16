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European Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

The duties were set at 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Turkey and 16% for Vietnam, the Commission said in a statement

Steel bars come out of a furnace, inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

International News via Reuters:

The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on certain cold-rolled flat steel products imported from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, it said on Monday.

The duties were set at 9.5% for India, 27.9% for Japan, 20.7%-27% for Taiwan, 3%-7.8% for Turkey and 16% for Vietnam, the Commission said in a statement.

It added investigation found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the European Union at “dumped prices”.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis

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