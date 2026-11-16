Parade Mobile ‘proud’ to win brand icon award

Paradise Mobile has been named the Brand Icon for Innovation in the Communication service provider category at The Fast Mode Awards 2026. This accolade recognises the company’s commitment to delivering next-generation digital connectivity and transforming the telecommunications landscape in Bermuda.

The Fast Mode is a leading independent research and publishing company providing breaking news, analysis and insights for the global telecoms industry. The annual awards, taking place in Kuala Lumpur in January, recognise the visionaries and innovations that are redefining the future of global connectivity across the telecom, satellite and data centre sectors.

Following a thorough assessment of over 500 entries to the programme, Paradise Mobile was welcomed into this year’s distinguished league of winners.

‘We are incredibly proud to receive this award,’ said Sam Tabbara, CEO of Paradise Mobile. ‘Being named the Brand Icon for Innovation reflects our team’s relentless drive to push boundaries and deliver the most advanced connectivity experiences for our customers. This global recognition highlights Bermuda’s growing position as a hub for technological excellence.’

Tara Neal, Executive Editor, The Fast Mode, said: ‘The competition for this year’s Brand Icon award was very tough, as we sought to identify the connectivity providers that are raising the standards of customer trust and loyalty, as well as market differentiation, across the global telecom landscape. Paradise Mobile stood out in this regard, showcasing how a brand’s core value proposition can be underpinned not just by service quality, but also by the trust and connections it creates with its community by staying native, championing local talent and investing in meaningful partnerships.’

For more information about Paradise Mobile and its award-winning services, please visit www.paradisemobile.bm.