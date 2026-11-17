Europe’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.8%, with Deutsche Bank falling 5.5% as the reports tied the German lender to clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Staff International News via Reuters:

European shares fell on Tuesday, with Deutsche Bank leading declines as it responded to a series of media reports based on leaked documents, while tech shares slipped ahead of chip bellwether Nvidia’s first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm.

Europe’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.8%, with Deutsche Bank falling 5.5% as the reports tied the German lender to clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While the lender said that the matters described “date back many years”, it brought back fresh scrutiny on the company that has been trying to rebuild its reputation after penalties tied to anti-money laundering ​controls and other compliance failings.

The tech sector tumbled 2% as investors braced for two key events for the AI trade this week: Nvidia’s results after US markets close and Anthropic’s public debut on Thursday.

Huang’s resignation as CEO following reports of an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy has pressured technology shares from Tokyo to New York for more than a week, following which Washington said it would further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies.

“It’s very much a question of how Nvidia’s directors decide to take this earnings season, whether they go all-in and sort of look for all the positives or whether perhaps they sort of caution about what may happen next,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

“If they were (cautious), that would put more downside pressure on the tech sector and would feed sentiment, to some extent, ahead of the Anthropic IPO.”

MSCI’s global equities benchmark lost 0.3%, following sharp declines in Asian tech-focused indexes on the back of the US government’s latest curbs.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.6%.

“The bar looks increasingly tied to forward growth, AI ecosystem financing and export-control risk rather than the quarter alone,” said Torsten Sippel, UBS’s head of voice cash trading for the Americas, on Nvidia, adding that a roughly 7.8% implied move and a strong beat-and-raise were priced in.

Still, the jitters rippled through other assets. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange languished near a more than four-month low, while bitcoin slid 1.6%.

DOLLAR GETS FED LIFT

The US dollar rose to its strongest level since April 2025 on Tuesday, helped by growing bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy persist.

Markets now see a Fed hike next month as a certainty, and are pricing in a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, with recent hawkish remarks from policymakers reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Influential policymakers on the Federal Open Market Committee, including New York Fed President John Williams and Governor Christopher Waller, were due to speak later in the day.

They are likely to voice the need to keep interest rates restrictive following last week’s data that pointed to sticky inflation.

The strength in the dollar left the yen struggling near the key 160 level, leaving traders on alert for any intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the currency.

The euro was at $1.10, near its lowest level since April 2025.

In commodities, oil prices were steady as expectations of a supply surplus — fuelled by recovering Middle East exports — offset concerns about continued attacks on tankers in the region. [O/R]

Brent crude futures were at $92.55 a barrel, while US crude held its ground at $85.69 per barrel.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $3,859.89 an ounce. [GOL/]

Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Alex Richardson