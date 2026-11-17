Output per hour worked rose by 2.5% in the July-to-September period compared with a year earlier, much stronger than the 1.7% annual growth rate for productivity in the second quarter

International News via Reuters:

Productivity growth in Britain’s economy rose in the three months to September compared to the same period a year ago and was up compared with the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Output per hour worked rose by 2.5% in the July-to-September period compared with a year earlier, much stronger than the 1.7% annual growth rate for productivity in the second quarter.

In the third quarter alone, output per hour rose 1.3% compared with a rise of 0.2% in the second quarter.

Britain’s statistics office in September announced it would start using a new methodology to measure productivity.

Its experimental approach showed the pace of growth in output per ​hour in Britain between 2007 and 2019 was almost ⁠twice as fast as previously thought.

The ONS on Tuesday said its headline measure of productivity would replace estimates based on Pay As You Earn Real Time Information data and the Labour Force Survey, which is undergoing a transformation after issues with response rates.

Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce