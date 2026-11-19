Curtis Richardson, convicted of the death by careless driving of Marco Warren, will be sentenced a week from now

“Curtis, you should have come forward … as a former Senator, you had a duty to do what was right and you didn’t.”

The words of Chelsea Warren, sister of footballer Marco Warren, who died after a taxi driven by Curtis Richardson fatally struck him, three years ago.

The Supreme Court today heard victim impact statements from several of the Warren family members.

The judge will consider them ahead of sentencing.

Richardson also directly addressed the court, for the first time.

Jasmine Patterson was there.