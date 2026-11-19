BUEI signs agreement with the UN

The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute and the United Nations Development Programme have signed a five-year agreement aimed at strengthening youth climate leadership, ocean conservation and environmental sustainability in Bermuda and the wider Caribbean.

The agreement was signed yesterday during the 2026 Youth Climate Summit and will create opportunities for collaboration in sustainable tourism, ocean advocacy and youth empowerment.

Kendal Trott spoke with BUEI Chief Executive Officer Traci Burgess and UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Kishan Khoday, who shared more about the significance of the partnership and the opportunities it will create for Bermuda’s young people to contribute to climate action on a regional and global scale.

Beyond the week-long event, BUEI’s Youth Climate Summit offers young people the opportunity to participate in a year-long programme focused on conservation, sustainability and climate justice.

Kendal Trott spoke to CedarBridge Academy student Layla Rabain, who reflected on her experience participating in the programme over the past year, what she has learned and why she believes it is important for young people to become actively involved in protecting Bermuda’s environment.