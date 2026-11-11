Exhibition showcases the best of Bermuda art

The 2026 Bermuda Biennial, titled Siren Songs, opened on September 30th at the Bermuda National Gallery and will remain on display until March 31st, 2027, while the Junior Bermuda Biennial is scheduled to close in February.

Featuring works by 34 Bermuda-based artists, the exhibition celebrates local creativity and takes place only once every two years.

Kendal Trott spoke with Bermuda National Gallery Executive Director Jennifer L. Phillips, who shared more about the history and significance of the Biennial, while encouraging residents to visit both exhibitions before they close.

The 2026 Junior Bermuda Biennial officially has opened to the public at the Bermuda National Gallery, showcasing the creativity and artistic talents of young people ages 5 to 17.

The exhibition provides emerging young artists with an opportunity to have their work displayed in a national gallery, with selections based on originality, imagination and technical skill.

Kendal Trott spoke with Molly Bretton, Director of UK-based arts organisation Outside In and juror for the Junior Bermuda Biennial. She shared insight into the artwork selection process, her role in shaping the exhibition and the importance of encouraging creativity and artistic expression among children.