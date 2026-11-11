Remembrance Day ceremony honours those who served

Bermuda honours fallen in Front Street ceremony

The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade took place today on Front Street.

It honoured the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives during two World Wars and other military conflicts.

The parade began at 10:30 a.m. under sunny skies and brought together war veterans, members of Bermuda’s uniformed services, youth organisations and marching bands.

Governor Andrew Murdoch led a wreath-laying ceremony, along with Acting Premier Zane DeSilva and other dignitaries.

At 11:00 a.m., a two-minute silence was observed, marked by ceremonial gunfire from the Royal Bermuda Regiment Gun Troop. This was followed by the sounding of The Last Post, the laying of more wreaths, prayers and a blessing.

Participating organisations included the Royal Bermuda Regiment, Bermuda Police Service, Royal Bermuda Regiment Association, Bermuda Sea Cadets, Royal Bermuda Regiment Junior Leaders, Bermuda Scouts and St. John Ambulance Brigade.

Musical accompaniment was provided by the Royal Bermuda Regiment Band & Corps of Drums, Salvation Army Bermuda Divisional Band, Somerset Brigade Band, North Village Band and Bermuda Islands Pipe Band.