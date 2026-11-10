France summons Iran envoy over supermarket fridge hack, warns of response

French officials said on Monday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were behind the attacks, which disrupted commercial refrigeration systems across France in October

FILE PHOTO: Employees fill boxes of perished goods outside an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Lucien Libert/File Photo International News via Reuters:

France summoned Iran’s ambassador on Tuesday after accusing Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warning Paris could respond with cyber measures of its own.

French officials said on Monday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were behind the attacks, which disrupted commercial refrigeration systems across France in October.

“The summoning of the Iranian ambassador, announced by the minister yesterday, took place this morning,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Barrot, speaking on France Info television, said France would push for EU sanctions in response to what he called an “attack of unprecedented scale and aggression in our country”.

He said there could be further action that would not be disclosed.

“We will take whatever measures are necessary, including some that we will not discuss publicly, if we judge them proportionate and necessary to deter any new attacks and punish those responsible for this unacceptable aggression,” Barrot said.

He said France’s cyberdefence doctrine provided authorities with a range of options.

The supermarket hacks, which struck hundreds of stores in early October, were among the most disruptive cyberattacks since the Iran war began in February, a conflict marked by sporadic episodes of suspected digital sabotage.

Other incidents have included hacks targeting the Los Angeles transit system in March and US water treatment plants in July.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not return messages seeking comment on Monday. Iran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations.

Relations between Paris and Tehran have been strained for years over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, its regional activities and the detention of several French nationals.

Although ties improved after those detainees were released and France distanced itself from the US war on Iran, relations deteriorated again over the summer after Iran arrested and later expelled two French diplomats. France responded by expelling Iranian diplomats.

French officials say Tehran has become increasingly hostile towards France, notably over its support for Iranian civil society.

Reporting by John IrishEditing by Ros Russell