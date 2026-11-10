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PodcastsFeatured PodcastThe Intention Effect

The Intention Effect | Episode 3 (Season 3)

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

Shara talks with Dr. Annie Pinto, a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist with more than 21 years of experience, about why persistent pain can continue after tissues heal and how it affects the whole person. They explore education, movement, multidisciplinary care, treatment options, and ways loved ones can support someone living with pain.

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