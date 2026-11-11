Free workshops aim to empower parents

Overseas file image

The Office of Youth Affairs, within the Ministry of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, is pleased to announce the launch of “Parental CTRL: Parenting in a World That Never Logs Off,” a free six-part workshop series designed to empower parents and guardians with the knowledge, practical skills, and confidence to navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Presented by Sloane Johnson of Oath International, the interactive workshop series will explore some of the most pressing issues facing families today, including healthy screen time habits, online safety, social media, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

As technology continues to shape how young people learn, communicate, and engage with the world around them, parents and guardians play an increasingly important role in promoting safe, healthy, and responsible digital behaviours. Through engaging discussions, practical guidance, and real-world examples, the series aims to equip families with the tools to establish healthy boundaries, encourage open communication, and foster positive relationships with technology.

The series will officially commence on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Prospect Primary School, with the opening workshop, “Healthy Online Habits: Screen Smart & Finding the Balance.”

The six workshops will cover the following topics:

November 18, 2026: Healthy Online Habits – Screen Smart & Finding the Balance

December 9, 2026: Cybersecurity for Families – Cyber Safety & Protecting Your Family

January 13, 2027: Healthy Social Media Habits – Scroll Smart & Navigating Social Media

February 10, 2027: Understanding Today’s Digital World – Growing Up Digital

March 3, 2027: All About AI – AI Uncovered & What Parents Should Know

March 31, 2027: Digital Literacy & Emerging Technology – Future Ready & Navigating New Tech

Recognising the demands of family life and the importance of making educational opportunities accessible, all workshops are completely free, with complimentary dinner and childcare provided for participating families.

The Office of Youth Affairs encourages parents, guardians, and caregivers across Bermuda to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen their digital awareness, exchange experiences with other families, and develop practical strategies for supporting young people in today’s connected society.

Registration is now open. Interested participants are encouraged to register using the following link: https://forms.gle/tD9pXwmfZN8zjjcM8

For additional information, please contact the Office of Youth Affairs at youthpolicy@gov.bm or 246-9100.