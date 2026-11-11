Family Centre seeks public support for food voucher scheme

This year’s World Children’s Day theme is “My Day. My Rights. My Future.” and will be observed on Friday, November 20.

Family Centre is calling on the community to help protect children’s rights to food, security, and a future filled with opportunity.

According to Family Centre Executive Director, Dr. Sandy De Silva, “Families who are managing emotional, mental, behavioural or economic crisis within their households – the daily question of where the next meal will come from can add overwhelming pressure. Family Centre is especially concerned about how food insecurity can affect a child’s sense of safety, well-being, and ability to learn at school, and participate fully within their family and social groups.”

Dr. De Silva explained, “Providing food vouchers is one practical way the community can help families meet an immediate and essential need. This could be a life-line while families are working through difficult circumstances.

Last year, Family Centre provided over $54,000.00 in grocery vouchers to families that were working through their challenges and struggling to make ends meet. We expect to see that number to increase as families continue to struggle economically as they seek help. Family Centre needs to desperately replenish this Hardship item.”

Family Centre is urging individuals, businesses and organizations to support food vouchers for families with children. Every contribution can help ensure that children have access to nutritious food and that parents and caregivers can focus on addressing the challenges facing their households without the added fear of going without their next meal.

Thania Redman, Family Centre Relationship Development Director said, “Every child deserves food, safety, and hope.” “My Day. My Rights. My Future.” is a reminder that Children’s rights must be protected every day – not only recognized on special occasions.

Food security is a fundamental part of helping children feel safe, supported, and ready to build their futures. By standing with Families today, the community can help create the stability children need to thrive tomorrow.”

The community can take action by donating food vouchers to Family Centre or visit www.tfc.bm/wcd and make a donation to our Hardship Fund. For more information on how you can support this essential need contact Thania Redman at thania@tfc.bm or call 232-1116 ext 2026.

Healthy families build stronger communities.