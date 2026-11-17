Tomorrow (Nov. 18), the Government Employee Wellness Committee will host the first ever, Men’s Wellness Day: The Blueprint, a landmark initiative dedicated to promoting the physical, mental, financial and emotional wellbeing of men across the Public Service.

The event will bring together public officers, health professionals, wellness practitioners and community partners for a day of meaningful dialogue, education and action-focused wellness programming.

The Men’s Wellness Day is founded on four key objectives:

Empowerment – Redefining wellness through the lens of performance and long-term sustainability.

– Redefining wellness through the lens of performance and long-term sustainability. Identification – Helping men recognize and address the root causes of challenges affecting their overall wellbeing.

– Helping men recognize and address the root causes of challenges affecting their overall wellbeing. Connection – Creating a supportive environment that encourages honest conversations and peer-to-peer advocacy.

– Creating a supportive environment that encourages honest conversations and peer-to-peer advocacy. Action – Promoting proactive health management through screenings, education and practical resources.



The programme will open with welcoming remarks from the Cabinet Secretary, Marc Telemaque, followed by opening remarks from Premier David Burt.

Attendees will also hear a keynote address, Breaking Point, delivered by Dr. Stanley James, focusing on resilience, mental wellbeing and the importance of seeking support when needed.



A highlight of the morning session will be the panel discussion, “Men in Public Service Wellbeing ~ A Real Conversation on Men;s Value, Health and Resilience,” moderated by Dr. Stanley James and featuring a panel of health and community leaders. The discussion will examine the pressures men face at work, at home and within their communities, while exploring practical ways to build resilience and foster stronger support networks.



The afternoon programme, themed “Breaking the Chains ~ Men’s Wellness in Action,” will focus on practical strategies for improved health, stronger finances and overall wellbeing. Sessions will address financial literacy, men’s health, chronic disease awareness and preventative care, equipping participants with tools and resources they can apply in their everyday lives.



In addition to educational presentations, attendees will have access to a comprehensive Men’s Wellness Fair, featuring health screenings, fitness assessments, wellness resources, mental health supports, financial information services and interactive wellness experiences. The event will also include themed spaces such as health, finance and relaxation zones designed to encourage engagement and personal reflection.



A signature feature of the event will be the Tree of Resilience, an interactive activity that encourages participants to identify challenges impacting their wellbeing while reflecting on the personal strengths, community supports and solutions that help them thrive.



Cherie Whitter, Head of the Public Service, said, “Men’s Wellness Day reflects our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of the public officers who serve our community every day. We recognize that men often face unique pressures in balancing professional responsibilities, family commitments and personal challenges, and too often those pressures are carried in silence. This event creates a space for honest conversations, practical support and meaningful connections that encourage men to prioritize their health and wellbeing. By investing in our people, we strengthen not only the Public Service, but the families, workplaces and communities that depend on them.”



The Public Service remains committed to fostering healthy workplaces and supporting initiatives that encourage lifelong wellness, resilience and health equity throughout the Public Service. Men’s Wellness Day represents an important step toward creating a culture where seeking support, prioritizing health and building meaningful connections are recognized as strengths.