Saltus, Warwick Academy, and CedarBridge Academy claim multiple wins at Bermuda’s inaugural Inter-School Indoor Rowing Championship

Students from eight schools across the island delivered impressive performances at Bermuda’s inaugural Inter-School Indoor Rowing Championship.

Competitors representing BCCL, BHS, CedarBridge Academy, Chatmore, MSA, Saltus, Sandys Secondary, and Warwick Academy contested sprint and middle-distance races ranging from 250m to 1,500m in front of an enthusiastic crowd, which included Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors Tinee Furbert.

Saltus, Warwick Academy, and CedarBridge Academy claimed multiple divisional victories across the afternoon. For Saltus, Thomas Twilley edged a tight Year 11 Boys 1,000m battle in 3:35.9—just 1.6 seconds clear of Warwick Academy’s Benjamin Stones—while Riana Robinson (3:55.1) and Zoe Oduntan (5:59.6) secured convincing wins in the Year 11 Girls 1,000m and Year 13 Girls 1,500m respectively.

Warwick Academy enjoyed triumphs through Sayla Williams (Year 10 Girls 1,000m) and Salem Jackson-Smith (Year 10 Boys 1,000m), while Damien Azzario-McKenzie (Year 13 Boys 1,500m) and Myami York (Year 12 Girls 1,250m) delivered gold for CedarBridge Academy.

Elsewhere, Christian Trott (MSA), Gabriella Denos (BCCL), and Jahzi Swan (Sandys Secondary) all captured divisional titles as organisers look ahead to hosting a 2,000m finals and school relay event in January.