Hospital issues progress report on leadership, patient care and finances

Bermuda Hospitals Board outlines actions ‘to strengthen services and support a stronger health system’

Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) is providing an update on the steps taken during 2026 to strengthen leadership, address operational and financial challenges, and maintain quality patient care through significant changes.

BHB entered 2026 with the appointment of a new Board, a new Chairman, and a new policy direction from the Minister of Health, using her statutory authority under the Bermuda Hospitals Board Act 1970 to issue policy directions to the Board. The Board immediately acted to implement stronger governance and oversight, prudent financial and cash-flow management, and operational improvements, with patient safety and clinical standards continuing to guide its decisions.

The Board had entered 2026 facing prolonged boarding in the Emergency Department which placed pressure on patients, their families and staff. At the same time, the Board faced a challenging financial and liquidity position, reflecting pressures that had intensified over several years and are documented in BHB’s published financial statements. The Board acknowledges the concern these circumstances caused among our staff, patients and community.

To address these issues, the Board strengthened its oversight of hospital operations and financial performance and, consistent with a direction from the Minister of Health, commissioned an independent review of the Emergency Department. That review was undertaken by a UK specialist, Acumentice. The Board has accepted the Acumentice review recommendations and is working with the executive team to advance implementation. The findings will be made public shortly.

There are encouraging signs of progress. Recently, BHB has successfully completed its stroke re-accreditation with Accreditation Canada and has recorded significant improvements in Emergency Department boarding times. Moving forward, careful financial management will continue to be essential.

Ensuring that BHB has the leadership capacity to deliver the changes required has also been a Board top priority. During 2026, BHB has seen executive transitions in critical areas including in the roles of Senior General Counsel, Chief Financial Officer, Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff. Interim or Acting Executives have been appointed to ensure there is a seamless handover and appropriate business continuity.

Interim contractual appointments are an established practice in healthcare, locally and internationally. They provide leadership capacity and continuity while allowing the Board to assess the organization’s longer-term requirements. The Board expects to fill positions substantively as the organization achieves greater stability. It will continually monitor the leadership team’s progress against targets and determine the appropriate timing for permanent appointments, taking account of operational needs, leadership continuity and financial prudence.

The Board has confidence in the current Executive Team and recognizes its considerable work to strengthen the organization and sustain services.

BHB’s Chief Executive Officer is currently on leave. In keeping with its privacy policies, BHB does not comment on individual personnel matters.

The Board also publicly commends Judy Richardson, BHB’s Chief of Nursing, a Bermudian and a 40-year veteran of the organization, who has served as Acting Chief Executive Officer for the past five months. Her stable and measured leadership, together with the commitment and hard work of the executive team and staff throughout BHB, has been invaluable during this transition.

Progress has been made, but significant work remains. The Board’s approach continues to reflect BHB’s values of Transparency, Respect, Unity, Safety and Transformation. These values underpin its commitment to strengthening and sustaining TRUST with patients, staff and the wider community.

The Board has maintained close communication with the Ministry of Health, Bermuda Government and the Bermuda Hospitals Charitable Foundation. It has also provided updates to staff within the requirements of privacy and confidentiality and recognizes the need for further communication as the work progresses.

Board members share the community’s personal connection to BHB through their own experiences and those of loved ones. BHB provides the island’s only Acute Care facility and we are all committed to seeing it be successful. The Board remains focused on maintaining strong leadership, operational continuity and quality care, while supporting a stronger, more sustainable health system for Bermuda.