Islanders urged to celebrate milestone in democracy

The 1966 London Constitutional Conference – which helped establish the constitutional framework that led to Bermuda’s first General Election under Universal Adult Suffrage on 22 May 1968 – marks its 60th anniversary in 2026

Photo: Gavin Smith

Media Statement:

Those pictured – at the Devonshire Recreation Club – are welcoming Island Residents to join this weekend in Celebrating those on whose shoulders we all stand. Including driving with Lights On for Peace on Friday and joining the Free Fun Community Gathering on Sunday 15/11/26 from 4 – 6pm.

The photo includes: 95 yr old Billy Richardson – and wife Lynn – the Player/Coach who brought the Devonshire Lions F.C. into the DRC in late-‘50’s. That influx of young people helped spark a renaissance at the Club, which fostered the Island’s Enlightenment. Billy’s oldest brother – Hugh Richardson – was president of the DRC at the time and first chairman of the PLP. Hugh played a critical role in helping eventual peace during the 1965 Belco Crisis.

On the left of the picture is Dr Joseph Saunders – the grandson of the late Eddie DeJean – principal of Howard Academy which served 3 local heroes – Simmons, Brown and Swan. With his background in electrical engineering, he volunteered along with many to erect the DRC’s Floodlights – as the first black club to do so. This made the Club an Island hub in the ‘60s and a key platform for Bermuda’s democratic transformation.

The secretary of the Club – Sharika Iris and its president, are on the right of the picture.

The ‘welcome’ of those in the picture is supported by the Joint Statement – below.

Joint Invitation to Let Our Light Shine:

We the undersigned individuals invite our entire Island to join this week’s expression of appreciation for those whose courageous efforts – over decades, established Democracy in Bermuda in November 1966. After centuries in which only 7% of the population could Vote; the activism of those many champions brought the Light of a New Day.

In demonstrating our thankfulness for those on whose shoulders we stand, we also support addressing current challenges:

FRIDAY 13/11/26: Bermuda residents are Invited to DRIVE/RIDE WITH LIGHTS ON, calling for PEACE ON OUR ROADS and ACROSS OUR ISLAND & GLOBAL COMMUNITY. ( Road Rage & the Cycle of Violence Locally &Globally.)

SUNDAY 15/11/26: 4 – 6 pm: Join a FREE, FUN FAMILY-FRIENDLY GATHERING @ Devonshire Recreation Club. This Celebration in Appreciation of our shared legacy, thru: Art, Stories, Music, Dance, Fun-Games is planned to foster authentic COMMUNITY.

CREATIVELY CHOOSE other ways that you & yours might Let Your Light Shine: eg.reach out to an unfamiliar neighbour, assist someone in need

We all recognize that these 3 serve to foster the type of authentic community that benefits our Island.

The ethos of this timely initiative is rooted in a reverence for the lives of each & every member of the Human Family.

SIGNED BY: Alex Scott, Dr Ewart Brown; Dennis Lister, Joan Dillas Wright, Bishop Nick Dill, Dale Butler, Charles Gosling, Elizabeth DeJean Saunders, Wendell Hollis, Dianna Kemp, Dr Janet Kemp, Roy Wright.