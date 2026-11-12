HSBC to host men’s wellbeing event

HSBC Bermuda will mark International Men’s Day with a panel exploring stress management, resilience, healthier lifestyles and supportive environments that encourage men to seek help.

A lunch and panel discussion will bring together speakers from healthcare, family services, counselling, sport and the community to discuss men’s health and wellbeing.

HSBC Bermuda will host the event at HSBC Harbourview Centre, 37 Front Street, Hamilton, 6th floor, from 12 noon to 2 pm on Tuesday, November 17. To register, email events@hsbc.bm. People are asked to use the Front Street entrance.

Titled ‘Taking Care of the Whole Man: Mind, Body & Wellbeing,’ the event will focus on managing stress, prioritising health, building resilience and creating supportive environments where men feel comfortable seeking help and discussing wellbeing.

It recognises the positive value men bring to their families, communities and society, while raising awareness of men’s wellbeing and the contribution of positive male role models.

Greg Garnier, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bermuda, said: “International Men’s Day provides an opportunity to encourage constructive conversations about men’s lives, wellbeing and contribution to society.

“By bringing together panellists with experience in healthcare, family services, counselling and the community, this event will offer a range of perspectives on how men and boys can be supported more effectively.”

He added: “As a bank with deep roots in Bermuda, HSBC has a responsibility to support initiatives that contribute positively to the community.

“We hope this event encourages open discussion and strengthens understanding of the issues affecting men and their families.”

The discussion will be moderated by Lamar Hamme, HSBC’s

International Wealth and Premium Banking Head of Business Risk, Strategic Transformation.

Panellists are:

● Dr Ernest Peets Jr, MASC, co-founder and therapist

● Cyril H. Whitter III, co-founder and instructor, Aries Sports Centre

● Dion Furbert, owner and director, ModernGent – Dapper Lounge & Spa

● Dr Henry Dowling, family physician, Associates in Integrated Health Bermuda, and host of Medical Radio

Mr Hamme said: “The discussion will explore the connection between men’s mental health, physical health, relationships, lifestyle and overall wellbeing.

“We’ll consider why men may delay addressing health concerns or asking for support, particularly when they feel pressure to appear strong and in control.

“The panel will also focus on practical, preventative habits that can help men live, work and lead well.”

He added: “Workplaces have an important role to play in supporting sustainable performance and creating an environment where seeking help is viewed as responsible.

“We’ll also discuss how men can model a healthier and more balanced definition of strength for the next generation.

“Our aim is to encourage open, constructive conversations and ensure people leave with greater understanding, meaningful support and practical steps they can take.”

The event will mark International Men’s Day, which takes place annually on 19 November.

A light lunch will be provided.